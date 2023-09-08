Timmins citizens intervene to stop bike theft in progress

A group of citizens intervened when they saw a suspect attack a cyclist Thursday morning and try to steal his bike.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Mountjoy Street south hotel, where the 19-year-old cyclist was attacked by the suspect.

“The cyclist was forced to the ground and assaulted by the suspect,” police said in a news release Friday.

“A number of concerned citizens interceded and held the suspect in place until the police arrived.”

The suspect, age 30, was arrested and taken into police custody. He is charged with robbery, assault and failing to comply with a release order.

He is also charged with shoplifting in a separate incident Aug. 25 at the Timmins LCBO outlet.

The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.