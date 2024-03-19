Timmins club wants city to allow ATVs to drive on certain streets

The Timmins ATV Club is headed to city council Tuesday evening in hopes of convincing councillors to allow the vehicles on certain city streets during certain times of the year.

The group has been pushing for years for the municipality to allow ATV access to streets in the city that connect club trails.

Since 2015, the province has allowed communities to pass bylaws to permit ATVs on local roads. Some, such as Kapuskasing and Greater Sudbury, have passed laws allowing the vehicles to use certain roadways at specific times of the year.

In its presentation to city council, the club proposes a phased approach.

Phase 1 would allow ATV usage within municipal boundaries on sanctioned ATV trails.

“This would apply to any trails that utilize forestry roads, new cut trails, sections of snowmobile trails (during ATV season) etc., are signed, have land use permission and registered with OFATV (Ontario Federation of ATV Clubs),” the presentation says.

Phase 1 would also allow the development of a trail along Highway 101 from the Esso Truck Stop to Kamiskotia Road.

“Agreements already in place for access road and businesses in the area support this route,” the presentation said.

A proposed bylaw would limit ATVs to travelling 20 km/h in town, impose a curfew from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., only allow drivers with OFATV permits and only in specified areas.

The group has 705 km of trails in the area, which connect to trails in other communities and destinations.

“But currently (riders) cannot connect to Timmins due to street access limitations,” the group said.

“Money has been set aside for trail development but cannot be used until Phase 1 is approved.”

Read the full presentation here.