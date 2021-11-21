Timmins Community Park Association adds sleighs to Hollinger Skate path

Hundreds of people gathered in Hollinger Park in Timmins Saturday night to see a forty-foot White Spruce Tree sparkle with over four-thousand lights.

The annual community Christmas tree lighting ceremony returned this year for an in-person event. It was virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Timmins Community Park Association is encouraged to see people wanting to have fun in local parks again and used the event to let people try out new sleighs that can be pushed on the skate path.

“Two years ago we saw sleighs on Rideau Canal and we really liked them so one of our board members Paula Roy took it upon herself to research where they came from and we found them. We got sponsors and we purchased six of them," said Mark Rogers, president of the Timmins Community Park Association.

He said they'll make the Skate Path more accessible.

“Those will be used this year for people-seniors and people who can not skate. We can get people to push them around. We not sure what days that’ll be happening yet. But they will be out for people to use and enjoy being in the park, being in the skate path.”

The Timmins Community Park Association was only in operation for one year before the pandemic hit and Rogers said the non-profit organization is back in the starting blocks, but does have events planned for the winter--all aimed at promoting safe and healthy outdoor activities.