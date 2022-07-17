Timmins company looking to support the community mental health

Some small businesses in Timmins are looking forward, despite the financial hits of the pandemic. They are renewing their commitments to the community.

Rebel Soul, an outdoor experience company, has launched its revitalized brand, hoping to hone in on mental wellness and community building. They felt it was especially needed following the pandemic.

Sylvie Lamothe, owner of Rebel Soul, says it is important for a business to keep evolving and focus on its vision, in order to better engage the community.

"When we have lived experiences together, that impacts our mental and social health. We all saw what isolation did, hardcore isolation, during the pandemic but we were really living in more and more and isolated communities before the pandemic and that not impacts our mental health. So, you know, my goal is to really try to bring people together. Let's have lived experiences and just build our quality of life that way,” said Lamothe

Paddle-board yoga was an idea Lamothe worried wouldn't work in Timmins, when she launched it several years ago. She's glad it has survived, even through a pandemic.