Timmins consultations focus on changes to the Mining Act

The Standing Committee on the Interior made a stop in Timmins on Wednesday to listen to what people have to say about proposed amendments to Ontario's Mining Act.

George Pirie, Ontario’s Minister of Mines, said reforming the act is long overdue.

“It’s just not acceptable to take 15 or 17 years to permit a mine. And we must get better at that,” Pirie said.

“We must do better than we have been at getting theses mines developed."

Pirie said the changes would ensure Ontario remained competitive and at least one mining company said it would speed up the development process by eliminating the duplication of paperwork.

“It’s not changing the impact to the environment or easing up any environmental or Indigenous culture rights," said Mohammad Ali, vice-president, environment and sustainability for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

“I think the main message we need to let everyone know, this is just really fixing various bureaucratic processes.”

However, others in attendance said they have concerns about what the changes could mean for Indigenous communities.

“While debating the bill, Chief Moonias talked about not being consulted with, and other First Nations communities have talked about not being consulted with and so I think that’s the priority that we have," said Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West.

Michel Koostachin ,who represented the Friends of the Attawapiskat River, said communities are concerned mining companies "won't have money for closure plans."

Kingston MPP Ted Hsu said if the government does a sloppy job of consulting with Indigenous communities, it's going to hurt the mining industry.

"So that is one of my concerns and we’re going to try and make sure that before the third reading, the very last vote on this bill, that there is adequate consultation," said Hsu.

Hsu added that no date has been set yet for a third reading of the bill. The committee will meet in Sudbury on Thursday.