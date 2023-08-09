Timmins Council votes in favour of a new Golden Manor Home for the Aged

The new Golden Manor Home for the Aged in Timmins will be modern, accessible and will have 19 more beds.

A decision had to be made by the City on the project before Aug. 31st or it would have lost out on some funding from the province.

The total project cost is now estimated to be close to $110 million.

“We’ll be looking at an incremental tax increase," said Mayor Michelle Boileau.

"We really do want to space it out over the next three years rather than having one increase next year or 2026 when we lock in our mortgage."

The vote to go ahead was unanimous and the mayor said the new building will provide greater comfort to all – adding it will include an area designed to help Indigenous residents feel more at home.

“It’ll be a bit of a lounge, that type of space, a lot of light, a lot of natural light a lot of windows a light fixture that will have a medicine wheel built into it," said Boileau.

"So it’ll be a space for gatherings, workshops, programming, teachings.”

The first phase of construction will start this month with a new parking lot – with a ground breaking ceremony expected to take place the last week of August.