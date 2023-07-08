Timmins councillor to present a motion to ask homeless shelter be moved

Timmins councillor Steve Black will be presenting a motion to city council on Tuesday that asks the board of directors of the Living Space homeless shelter and the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) to relocate their operations.

Living Space is currently located on Spruce Street South, in an area that is comprised of residential and commercial properties.

Black said since the shelter is not operating the way it was originally intended – where it's located is not working out.

“The nature of the resolution is kind of multifaceted, it’s asking council to support asking the organizations involved with the Living Space to look at relocation options for the Living Space as well as trying to make it a full-service centre where there are services on-site and treatment and counselling services as well,” said Black.

“As well as reaching to the upper levels of government whose real responsibility mental health addictions and housing is and asking them to step up to the table and help fund it."

Public pressure to move Living Space began mounting in the spring with social media pages; a protest march; and a town hall meeting where people shared their candid stories about being made into victims of crime since the shelter moved into their neighbourhood – even federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took notice of the town hall.

"I think the town hall sent a pretty convincing message to council of what residents and business owners are experiencing and the change that they expect to happen,” said Black.

“I’m hoping that council has heard that and is willing to at least explore the options to look at alternatives."

Even if council votes in favour of the motion, Black said there is no guarantee that the shelter would be moved. He said the final decision would have to be made by the Living Space board and CDSSAB.