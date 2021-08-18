Timmins cyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

Timmins police are investigating after a local man was killed while riding his bike on Tuesday.

A pickup truck struck a cyclist around 12:43 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Birch Street North in Timmins, police said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

Luke Etherington, 25, was seriously injured in the crash and has succumbed to those injuries.

Now, investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information about the crash.