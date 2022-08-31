Timmins cyclist receives devastating injuries in early morning collision with vehicle

A Timmins man has been left with life-altering injuries following an early morning collision Wednesday with a passenger vehicle.

Timmins police said the collision took place around 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Algonquin Boulevard at Mountjoy Street.

"The investigation reveals that the driver of a passenger vehicle struck a cyclist who sustained life-altering injury as a result of the collision," police said in a news release.

"The cyclist, an adult male, was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment."

Traffic was backed up while police investigated the scene, but the area has since been cleared.

"As always, the Timmins police would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or any driving behaviour leading up to the collision," police said.

"While all relevant physical evidence was collected at the scene, corroboration by independent witnesses would be helpful to the investigating team."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-264-1201.