Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lydia Chubak
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M. Power Airport on Monday.
Timmins Fire Chief Tom Laughren said the call that came into 911 around 11:15 a.m. was that a plane would be arriving at the airport without working landing gear.
He said the small, Thunder Airlines passenger plane managed a successful landing around noon, and thankfully, "to my knowledge, the eight passengers and two crew members were not hurt."
The plane is damaged, but crews had it removed from the runway around 1 p.m., Laughren added.
A second plane crash in northern Ontario happened in Sault Ste. Marie around 2 p.m. on Monday. The cause is unknown and the pilot, who was the sole occupant, was unharmed.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.