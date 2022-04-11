Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport

Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M. Power Airport on Monday.

Timmins Fire Chief Tom Laughren said the call that came into 911 around 11:15 a.m. was that a plane would be arriving at the airport without working landing gear.

He said the small, Thunder Airlines passenger plane managed a successful landing around noon, and thankfully, "to my knowledge, the eight passengers and two crew members were not hurt."

The plane is damaged, but crews had it removed from the runway around 1 p.m., Laughren added.

A second plane crash in northern Ontario happened in Sault Ste. Marie around 2 p.m. on Monday. The cause is unknown and the pilot, who was the sole occupant, was unharmed.