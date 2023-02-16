Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off

A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.

Scott Atkinson, the deputy chief of the Timmins Fire Department, told CTV News a call came in from someone witnessing a plane in the air with black smoke coming from behind it.

The plane headed downward somewhere between the area of Hersey Lake and Big Water Campground near Highway 655 north of Timmins, Atkinson said.

A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry helicopter completed a thorough aerial search for the plane, but nothing was found, he told CTV News on Thursday afternoon.

Timmins police and fire crews were called to the area, but nothing has been found from the ground either.