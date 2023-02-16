Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Sergio Arangio
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
Scott Atkinson, the deputy chief of the Timmins Fire Department, told CTV News a call came in from someone witnessing a plane in the air with black smoke coming from behind it.
The plane headed downward somewhere between the area of Hersey Lake and Big Water Campground near Highway 655 north of Timmins, Atkinson said.
A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry helicopter completed a thorough aerial search for the plane, but nothing was found, he told CTV News on Thursday afternoon.
Timmins police and fire crews were called to the area, but nothing has been found from the ground either.
-
First-of-its-kind program offers free legal support for victims of sexual assaultThe new legal clinic is offering free legal information and support for sexual assault survivors who attend Western University.
-
Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in UkraineA Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.
-
Kitchener and Guelph rental markets see minor dip in JanuaryRed hot rental markets in Kitchener and Guelph cooled slightly last month with the average listed rental price for one-bedrooms in both cities declining marginally in January.
-
Senator says more awareness needed of 'invisible crime' of Indigenous identity theftA Manitoba senator says Indigenous identity fraud is a damaging but often "invisible crime" that inflicting serious harm on Indigenous women.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s rulingEntertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
How the Manitoba government is recruiting nurses from the PhilippinesA delegation from the Manitoba government is on its way to the Philippines to try and recruit new nurses to come work in our province.
-
Plea date set for Sask. man charged with 2nd-degree murder and assaulting woman, babyA plea in the case of a Lloydminster man, whose charges include second-degree murder will be heard next month.
-
2 reports of suspicious man at Pacific Sprit Park prompt RCMP warningA man was reportedly acting suspicious in a Vancouver park on Valentine’s Day, prompting a public warning from Mounties.
-
What you need to know about Norovirus as cases see slight rise in AlbertaAlberta has seen a slight increase in norovirus cases so far in 2023. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 87 norovirus cases were reported in Alberta.