Timmins families go Downtown for some 'Holiday Fun'
Families in Timmins were getting into the spirit of Christmas this weekend with 'Holiday Fun Day' in Downtown Timmins.
Second Avenue was closed off to traffic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon to allow families to walk safely about to several locations where there were socially-distanced visits with Santa Claus, fire pits near the Timmins Museum, and hot chocolate at the Timmins Economic Development Corporation.
“We have a long winter here in northern Ontario and this gives the kids something to do," said Jamie Roach, president of Downtown Timmins BIA.
"Kids seem to just love it, adults all seem a little bit chilly but the kids are playing in the snow banks, and roasting marshmallows, going to see Santa. It’s a wonderful, wonderful event."
This one day event has been happening in Downtown Timmins for around ten years, but took last year off due to COVID.
-
Youth dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.Police in Brockville, Ont. say a youth has died after being hit by a freight train.
-
Man brandishes knife in Cambridge robberyPolice are looking for two suspects involved in a Saturday evening robbery in Cambridge.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saint John Paul II Catholic SchoolA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a student cohort at Saint John Paul II Catholic School in Kitchener.
-
Kings hope to fare better on road, face OilersThe Kings didn't capitalize on their recently completed seven-game homestand, so they'll attempt to turn things around Sunday evening on the road, facing the Oilers in Edmonton.
-
Canada introduces temporary exemption for stranded travellers in South AfricaAfter expanding its travel ban to include 10 countries in southern Africa, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary exception for travellers who provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departing.
-
Blue Bombers to face Roughriders in today's Western FinalThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s West Division Final.
-
Crews respond to house fire in Southgate TownshipOntario Provincial Police and emergency crews were called to a residential fire near Dundalk early Sunday morning.
-
Military repairing cracks in the tails of 19 CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicoptersThe Canadian military's fleet of maritime helicopters is undergoing inspections and repairs after cracks were recently found in the tails of four CH-148 Cyclones.
-
Broncos edge Pats with late game surgeMatthew Ward scored on the power play with a shade over three minutes remaining to help lift the Swift Current Broncos to a 5-4 win over the Pats on Saturday night in Regina.