Timmins families go Downtown for some 'Holiday Fun'

Families in Timmins were getting into the spirit of Christmas this weekend with 'Holiday Fun Day' in Downtown Timmins.

Second Avenue was closed off to traffic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon to allow families to walk safely about to several locations where there were socially-distanced visits with Santa Claus, fire pits near the Timmins Museum, and hot chocolate at the Timmins Economic Development Corporation.

“We have a long winter here in northern Ontario and this gives the kids something to do," said Jamie Roach, president of Downtown Timmins BIA.

"Kids seem to just love it, adults all seem a little bit chilly but the kids are playing in the snow banks, and roasting marshmallows, going to see Santa. It’s a wonderful, wonderful event."

This one day event has been happening in Downtown Timmins for around ten years, but took last year off due to COVID.