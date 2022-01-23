Timmins farmer and plant-based store owner offer alternatives to high beef prices

Danny Farrell of Timmins isn't too concerned from where his next steak or burger is coming as he is a beef farmer and has been raising cattle for over twenty years in on the Mattagami Heights Farm.

With news that the price of beef is increasingly expensive at grocery stores due to higher shipping costs and labour shortages, as a result of the pandemic, he's suggesting people get to know their farmers.

“I say come to a local farm no matter what-if the prices are the same-but come to the farm, see the cows; see how they’re raised, we have free-range here you know what I’m saying and I’m very proud of the way we raise our cattle," said Farrell.

He said his cattle are fed year-round a diet of pesticide-free grass from the property. He always has various cuts for sale and in the spring or fall, people are welcome to pre-orders bulk amount.

“The local abattoir is in Val Gagne, and it’s a brand new facility, a beautiful facility, and we hang our beef for at least twelve to fifteen days and then it’s cut up to what you’d like it cut up; your steaks at whatever width you’d like," he said.

According to Sophie Castonguay of 'Plant Based Marche' in the Downtown, another solution to a potential meat shortage could be to switch to plant-based meats.

“Well I would say it’s better because there’s just as much protein and no saturated fats and a lot of nutrients as well," said Castonguay.

And, she said there are options on what to use to make meat-like meals such as their store-made Mongolian beef.

“You can make the meat with vital wheat gluten which comes from wheat so if you don’t have any allergies to wheat that’s a great option, there’s a ton of protein in that as well, or you can also use the soy which is what we have in the granules here.”

Castonguay also added that people want to eat something that tastes good so it doesn't matter if it comes from an animal or a plant, she said as long as it's good for your body, it's probably the best choice for you.