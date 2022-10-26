Timmins Film Society hosts four-day film festival in November

The Timmins Film Society is getting ready to raise the curtain on its second film festival. It runs Nov. 3-6 at Timmins Cinema Six.

There are some fascinating films that never see the light of day in Timmins. They make the rounds on film festival circuits and the Timmins Film Society would like people here to have a chance to see them on the big screen, as well.

“You know it’s not your big blockbuster movie that Marvel’s making or DC or anything like that," said Paul Charette, a member of the Timmins Film Society.

"We’re able to bring the movies that we’ve seen come through the circuit, through TIFF, which everyone’s not looking into and we’re able to say, you know what? We think that this one here may hit a chord with some of our die hard fans that we have here in Timmins that come out to the movies and they may really enjoy it.”

This is the second film festival hosted by the Timmins Film Society. Organizers said the first one was such a success, it even drew in some movie buffs from southern Ontario.

The Timmins Museum will be hosting a wine and cheese event for the people who buy the all access pass.

“We’re just part of the let’s showcase some Canadian film and some international film and some American film that is making an impact not only in theatres but also as an art form," said Karen Bachmann, curator at the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre.

Single film tickets can be purchased though the Timmins Film Society Facebook page. This is a fundraiser for the Society, which has been showcasing monthly movies since 1992.

The movies that will be featured are: ‘Scarborough,’ ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,’ ‘Run Woman, Run,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘The Phantom of the Open.’