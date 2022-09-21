Timmins Fire Department to have food drive Sunday
This Sunday, the Timmins Fire Department will be filling the shelves at the Timmins and South Porcupine Food Banks.
Officials with the local food banks said with ‘back to school’ season here and Thanksgiving and the holidays fast approaching, they are seeing a higher demand and they need community support.
Fire Department trucks will be out collecting in neighbourhoods all over the city.
“Help the Timmins Fire Department fill our food bank shelves and help feed our community,” Amanda Dyer with the City of Timmins said in a news release Wednesday.
If residents see or hear a fire truck, they can bring out their non-perishable food or cash donations. Donations can also be dropped off at any area fire stations on Sunday.
The drive will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 24.
