Timmins firefighters from four stations were called to a structure fire at a home on Dunn Avenue near Allen Street in the city's east end Friday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. and Deputy Fire Chief Ellard Beaven said 33 firefighters were called in due to the nature of the fire and to make sure crews could get breaks when needed.

When smoke started billowing from the red brick house in South Porcupine, it caught the attention of the neighbour across the street.

"(They) ran across the street just to see if anyone was home, banging on doors, nobody responded," Beaven said. "In the meantime, he had notified 911."

No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were sustained.

Crews were on scene for most of Friday and will begin an investigation into the cause of the fire on Saturday.

No word on the estimated damage or how many people have been displaced as a result.

With files from Lydia Chubak, CTV News Timmins