Timmins French groups welcome newcomers with series of free barbecues

With the goal of introducing newcomers and international students to Timmins' French community, Centre Culturel La Ronde partnered with College Boreal and Reseau du Nord to hold a welcome barbecue Tuesday afternoon.

The free event featured around 14 information booths with local French-speaking services, live French music from a local band, and a free food station.

La Ronde's director, Lisa Bertrand, said the goal of the event was to let immigrants know that whether they speak the language, are looking to learn it, or are simply interested in French culture, everyone is welcome.

"We want to share our French culture and we want to show everybody that even if you don't understand (the language) ... you're invited always to our events," Bertrand said.

A pair of immigrants from Indonesia, who moved to Timmins from Burlington for work two years ago, attended the event.

Oktariadi Munajat said he came to experience French culture, but also to find services for learning French.

"I want to work at the government and government needs (bilingualism) for the French and English, so it's very mandatory for me to learn French," he said.

Munajat's wife Nurfitriani — who does not have a last name, as is common in Indonesia — said she also wants to learn French to help her sons with their French classes in school.

"They are struggling with the French and everything, and as parents, (if) we know a little bit more, we can help them," she said.

The event is part of a series of 'Welcome BBQs' hosted by Reseau du Nord, with two more events in Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores coming up later this month.