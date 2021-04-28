Timmins health unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area.

In all, 11 of the new cases reported Wednesday are among residents in Timmins, while the remaining two are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said in a news release. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.