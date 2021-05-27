Timmins health unit reports 19 COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Timmins area is continuing to accumulate COVID-19 cases, with the Porcupine Health Unit reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases among residents Thursday.

Of the new cases, 14 are in the Timmins area, four cases are in the James and Hudson Bay area and one case is in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls.

The source of infection for eight cases are contacts of a case, one case is related to an outbreak and 10 cases are under investigation.

To prevent further spread, the health unit is urging residents to stay home and self-isolate if:

▪ You are a confirmed case.

▪ You think or you are a contact of a confirmed case.

▪ You have symptoms – get tested.

▪ You are waiting for your test results.

▪ Someone in your household has symptoms.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.