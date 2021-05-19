Timmins health unit reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

On the day the Porcupine Health Unit announced residents can get vaccines without appointments this weekend, another 20 COVID-19 cases were announced in the area hard-hit by the pandemic.

Fifteen of the cases are in Timmins, three are from the James and Hudson Bay region, one is from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls and one is from the area of Hearst, Hornepayne.

The source of infection for 12 cases is close contacts of a confirmed case, two are related to an outbreak and the investigation is ongoing for the other six.

Timmins declared a state of emergency Monday, and began offering vaccines to people ages 12 and older as the area tries to halt soaring COVID-19 infections.

Also Monday, Mayor George Pirie urged residents to get the vaccine, saying it's the only way the area will defeat the pandemic.

"We've had hundreds of spots that haven't been filled," Pirie said, urging residents to book an appointment.

Emergency officials also said its resources are overextended and that its ability to respond to an emergency is threatened.

Kate Fyfe, president of the Timmins and District Hospital, said the third wave of the pandemic is worse than earlier waves. She said the number of COVID patients in hospital doubled over the weekend to 10, with an average age of 42.

"It's extremely concerning to see the increase in the numbers," Fyfe said. "We're now seeing young, healthy individuals in hospital."

There are currently 197 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, the highest in northeastern Ontario. A total of 38,444 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.