Timmins health unit reports 29 more COVID cases Wednesday; now 123 new cases in the last week

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six resolved cases Wednesday among residents in the health unit area.

"Twenty-seven cases are in Timmins, one is in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls and one is in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam, Fauquier-Strickland," the health unit said in a news release.

"Eighteen cases are contacts of cases and 11 are under investigation."

Communities in the health unit's coverage area have the dubious distinction of being the COVID-19 hotspot in northern Ontario. There have been 123 new cases in the last week alone.

There are 150 active cases in the Timmins area; 11 in the region of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls; two in the James and Hudson Bay region and one active case both in the region of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam, Fauquier-Strickland, and in the region of Hearst and Hornepayne.

The health unit announced this week people 18 years of age and older at the time of vaccination can now book into upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics to receive their first dose.

"Clinics will be using Pfizer and/or Moderna," the health unit said. "Any eligible individual living in a smaller outlying community is always welcome to schedule into these clinics."

The health unit has appointments available for Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls, Timmins, Cochrane, Matheson, Hearst and Kapuskasing. Visit the vaccine page for information or to book your appointment.

The COVID-19 information line is open today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.