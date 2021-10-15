Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight

The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.

At risk is anyone who was one the Oct. 11 Air Canada, Jazz 8289 from Toronto to Timmins, departing from Toronto at 9:10 p.m.

"Regardless of vaccination status, individuals seated in rows 15 to 19 are advised to follow public health guidance," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

Anyone who was exposed is directed to immediately self-isolate 10 days from the date of exposure and self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

People sitting in those rows on the flight should get tested for COVID-19 and call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or 1-800-461-1818 or your local public health unit.

Other individuals on the flight are advised to:

- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and get tested.

Symptoms include any of the following: fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, tiredness, and muscle aches and pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, decreased or lack of appetite, headache and pink eye

"The PHU is reminding everyone to follow all public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

"The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated. Before leaving your home, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours."

For more information or if you have questions, call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 in Timmins or 1-800-461-1818 or your local health unit.