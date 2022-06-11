Timmins holding household hazardous waste, textile collection

Single-use propane cylinders are just one of the many hazardous items the City of Timmins will collect during its annual household hazardous waste and textile collection event Saturday.

"You can’t really reuse those, so these are going to go where they should," said Marie-Eve Proulx, a resident who works to be eco-friendly.

During last year's collection, 54 tonnes of products that are unhealthy for the landfill were dropped off by residents, down from 70 tonnes the year before.

"It’s really important to bring these materials to be diverted properly and so that they’re either recycled into new materials or they’re properly brought into end of life, and so these materials don’t belong in our landfill. They don’t belong down the sanitary system because our wastewater facilities are not designed to treat these things," said Christina Beaton, the city's environmental coordinator.

Pesticides, batteries, electronics and paints are some of the other items that will be collected at the Archie Dillon Sportsplex on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"If you're unsure about what you can bring and what we will accept, you can check out the Timmins Recycling waste wizard," Beaton said.

A total of 5,000 pounds of textiles were amassed also amassed last year and Proulx appreciates that she is not the only one who cares about planet earth.

"It just makes sense to me. Like I like to spend time in nature and when you start feeling like you’re interconnected or part of the world, it just makes sense not to throw junk at it," she said.