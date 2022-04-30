Timmins’ Home and Cottage Show attracts hundreds after 3 year hiatus

Due to the pandemic, the Timmins Construction Association's annual Home and Cottage Show has not taken place since 2019.

A sure sign summer is on its way in the city of Timmins is the Home and Cottage Show, organized by the Timmins Construction Association.

"We didn’t know if we’d be able to have a show this year until about late January when they made the announcement that things are starting to lift, so it was a scramble to get this put together. But I think we did a pretty good job," said Ashley Richards-Gagnon, chair of the Timmins Construction Association.

Richards-Gagnon is a project manager with Tisdale Plumbing and Heating, and said this event is also a fundraiser to collect money for bursaries to award students seeking careers in the skilled trades.

One young student said he enjoyed seeing everything he saw on display on the McIntyre Curling Club's Arena floor.

“It’s amazing to see what’s around here, and how many people are here and just seeing everything go back to normal just feels good," said Conner Shannon.

Although the exhibition is on a smaller scale this year, there are still fifty vendors set up, looking to make new contacts.

Northern Mosquito Hunters is one of those businesses. It's ready to do battle with the pesky insects that can quash a good time outside during the summer.

"You're never going eliminate one hundred per cent of mosquitos, but our focus is to make it liveable, to be able to sit outdoors and enjoy your campfire and supper with family in the evening," said Patrick Durepos, Northern Mosquito Hunters.

The owner of JHR Renovations said despite the pandemic, people in the area kept him busy with lengthy 'to do' lists.

“I’m amazed that they’re willing to spend that type of money on the inflated materials, but I guess if they want it done, they’re just tired of seeing the problems that they’ve been living with for so long. They just want to get it fixed," said John Ratsep.

The Home and Cottage Show runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether you're looking to change out your home's windows, gain new knowledge from an organization, or buy something handmade that makes you smile, there truly is something for everyone.