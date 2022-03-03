Timmins homeless shelter has new executive director

Living Space board of directors in Timmins decided to promote Robin Maj to the executive director's position after a wide search over the past couple of months.

"She won the competition. We posted widely and got some quality candidates, but Robin rose to the top and we feel she’s a good fit," said Brian Marks, chair of the shelter's board.

Maj said this news "creates a lot of passion" inside of her "to make a difference and to move forward and really work towards ending homelessness" in Timmins.

Between 30 to 40 people sleep at Living Space on any given night.

There, they have somewhere safe to store their belongings, have access to shower and laundry facilities and an opportunity to meet with community partners onsite.

"They're either utilizing a meeting room to meet with individuals privately or they’re in our drop-in centre to mingle and to really understand you know what’s going on and build those relationships," Maj said.

Contact North--an education and training network--will soon have an office in the building as well.

Marks said Timmins has one of the highest rates of homelessness per capita in the province, yet it's at the bottom of the list when it comes to receiving government aid per homeless person.