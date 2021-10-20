Timmins honours 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Day poppy

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Day poppy and to mark the occasion, Timmins Mayor George Pirie raised the poppy flag Wednesday in front of municipal buildings at the corner of Algonquin Boulevard and Pine Street.

“It’s very important that we never forget," Pirie said. "My father served in the Second World War. My mother and father-in-law both served in the Second World War.”

Local members of the Royal Canadian Legion joined him for the annual ceremony. Legion officials said people may begin wearing poppies on Oct. 29 up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Cadets and other Legion members will be selling the symbolic flowers in local stores, which they were not able to do last year due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

“We are there for them and that is what the Legion is all about really. And the sale of the poppies is so we can continue to support them today,” said Andrea Villeneuve, Sergeant of Arms and parade commander for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88.

Villeneuve said there are many veterans in Timmins, including a few Second World War and Korean veterans.

This year is also the 95th anniversary of the Legion.