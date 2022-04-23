Timmins hospital does away with fax machines

Officials at the Timmins and District Hospital say fax machines won’t be used for patient referrals in the future.

Hospital officials say look forward to the efficiencies this will bring.

Patients are all too familiar with the process of hurrying up to see a doctor or a specialist and then watching the clock impatiently for a callback.

Health professionals blame part of the waiting game on spotty faxing.

“Faxes at times get lost, and clients and clinicians are often wondering was the referral received at the other end,” said Kim Bazinet of the Timmins and District Hospital

Officials at the hospital say they are not waiting for the province to implement technology changes, and have applied for funding to expand its e-referral system.

“The physicians that send in a referral will get a confirmation email back that the referral was received at the specialty clinic. And, if the client provides a referring physician with their email, a client will also get that reassurance that yes the referral was sent, ” said Bazinet

The hospital's e-referral system started as a pilot project in 2018 with one department. By the end of June, more than a dozen areas of care will have e-referral technology including; stroke rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and the heart failure clinic.

Hospital officials said there are plans to expand the system to more programs and services in the future.

They said it's an effort to reduce patient wait times, and it might be helpful in addressing the shortage of physicians and specialists in Timmins and the area.

Bazinet is also working with other physicians and community partners to address the shortage of physicians and specialists.

Last week, a local doctor suggested it would help if the city developed and maintained a position for a physician recruiter.