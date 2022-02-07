Timmins hospital says designated visitors allowed to return, some elective surgeries to resume

As Ontario slowly emerges from pandemic restrictions, Timmins and District Hospital said designated visitors are being allowed to return.

Dubbed 'designated care partners,' the hospital said there are vaccination and testing requirements in place for the visitors "to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians."

An outline of those requirements can be found here.

"This process does not apply to anyone attending the Timmins and District Hospital to access outpatient services and/or the emergency department," the hospital said.

"COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement for individuals to receive treatment or care in hospital."

Designated care partners are defined "as a family member and/or person of significance in the life of the patient" as determined by the patient or whoever is making decisions on their behalf.

Also Monday, the hospital said it's gradually returning to performing elective and other surgeries.

"TADH currently expects to proceed at approximately 40 per cent of historical surgical volumes and outpatient clinics," the hospital said.

"These decisions are made to address confirmed health system capacity needs and are monitored closely on a daily basis. Decisions to reschedule any surgery or procedure are not made lightly and only to respond to an increased need for acute care capacity."