Timmins hosts Take Back the Night march

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Timmins held a ‘Take Back the Night’ rally and march on Thursday.

Dozens gathered at the Timmins & Area Women in Crisis Centre for prayers, speeches and song before taking to the streets. In the streets, people called out in a unified voice against sexual violence.

Organizers told CTV News that the protest is the oldest worldwide movement that takes a stand against this type of crime and it is necessary to not give up as they say numbers are not going down – adding according to Statistic Canada, sexual assault rates are as high as they were in 1996; and nearly 1 in 10 Indigenous women were victims of a violent crime in 2019.

Participants in the rally said they felt it was important for them to be part of the event.

“It’s just something so hold close to my heart,” said one person marching.

“A message knowing that we’re not alone. That there is support out there – allies. There are people who are there to help support us and yes, just to come together in a movement of solidarity.”

Another marcher spoke about their belief in women’s rights.

This was the 31st ‘Take Back the Night' March in Timmins – with the international movement beginning in 1976.