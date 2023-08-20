Timmins independent thrift store celebrates its first anniversary

Timmins, Ont. was left with a gap in affordable clothes and household items with the closing of its only Value Village location last year.

Local artist Shawnna Thibault opened up a thrift store named Jan’s Closet to help fill the demand and the project just celebrated its first anniversary.

Thibault told CTV News that Jan’s Closet started out as a small, post-lockdown venture – offering low-priced items at a time when few options for those on a tight budget.

She said the shop has since grown to 3,000 square feet and now employs six people.

“We’ve expanded so many times and now we want to show the community what we’ve achieved in just one year,” said Thibault.

“Hopefully it’ll keep getting bigger and better, as we go.”

With every inch of the ‘closet’ already filled with frugal finds, Thibault said staff often get more donations than they can handle – and all come with a story.

“A loved one that’s passed and they’re having a hard time letting things go… So, you know, they’re living on in so many different ways, around here. All of their items and the nostalgia of it all,” she said.

“Some things haven’t come out of a closet in 25 years – we get the joy of cracking that open and it’s a lot of fun.”

This was Thibault first retail venture and she said her goal is to keep everything within people’s price range and offer “an eclectic variety.”

“The 80s clothes that are still in perfect, pristine condition. The things that you never see,” she said.

“If people really want to dig in and get some thrifting going, it’s the basement, you find all the gems.”

An ‘all-you-can-fill section’ caters to both the thrift-minded and the low-income – even homeless customers that have been making up a large portion of the store’s clientele.

Thibault said empathy is part of her business model.

“There’s no reason that anyone has to come here and feel like they have to steal or feel like they’re down and out,” she said.

“When you show that you’re in need, we’re always here to help. We do not discriminate at all.”

Thibault is also working with the Timmins and area Women in Crisis Centre and Ellevive shelter to provide clothing along with volunteer and work opportunities.

“We’re really passionate about creating a better Timmins,” she said.

Thibault said she has ambitions to work with other organizations in the city, grow the store further and have it be a staple in the community for those in tough financial times – and those just searching for the next “hidden gem.”