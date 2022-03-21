Timmins issues precautionary boil water advisory for Porcupine area

After a water main broke, the City of Timmins and Porcupine Health Unit are recommending residents in the Porcupine area, including behind the Porcupine Mall, boil municipal water for at least a minute for drinking water purposes Monday.

The precautionary boil water advisory started shortly after 10 a.m. and is in effect until further notice.

Initial reports from the city recommended residents in the Porcupine area not drink or wash laundry with municipal water due to a water main break that is expected to cause some discolouration.

"Homeowners and businesses may experience short-term loss in water pressure or experience brown or rust-coloured water," the city said in an email Monday morning.

"While it is not harmful to your health, it can stain laundry."

Crews are working on repairing the system, the city said, and will test the lines once the work is complete.

"The boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure until such time that repairs can be completed and microbiological testing can be performed," the city said.

"Once the test is complete and the work crew has left the area, turn on the cold water tap closest to the source (usually your laundry tub tap) and let it run for approximately 15-20 minutes or until the water colour has returned to normal."

As of 11:13 a.m., there is no estimated time of completion for the work.