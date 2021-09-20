Charlie Angus declared the winner in Timmins-James Bay
Incumbent Charlie Angus has been declared the winner of the Timmins-James Bay riding by the CTV News desk.
Angus has held the seat since 2004 for the New Democrats. As of 11:20 on Monday night, he had 37.1 per cent of the vote, with 82 of 176 polls reporting. In second place was Conservative Morgan Ellerton, with 27.9 per cent of the vote.
Original story:
New Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
Coming off of a 17-year run as Timmins-James Bay's MP, NDP incumbent Charlie Angus is hopeful his constituents will continue to trust in his and the party's representation of this riding.
With polls closed, Angus told CTV that his campaign volunteers are counting ballots in his campaign office beneath the bar, then will join his supporters upstairs once the final results are in.
-
Canadore College event to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt DayCanadore College will remain open Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but will hold a special ceremony to mark the day, along with Orange Shirt Day.
-
Essex Conservative MP-elect Chris Lewis thrown from horse on election dayInstead of celebrating his Conservative victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.
-
Premier Doug Ford visits Wheatley explosion areaThe province has hired a consulting firm to conduct a technical analysis of the downtown Wheatley area where a major gas explosion occurred last month.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
Vaccination rates need to increase to avoid further waves, York MOH saysDr. Karim Kurji thinks if vaccination rates don't climb to the levels needed, "we may not be done at all with COVID-19" following the fourth wave.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of provinceAlberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
-
2 central Alta. schools shift to online learning due to COVID-19Two schools near Stettler, Alta., are moving students to at-home learning after staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sourcesGovernment sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 17 new cases on eve of vaccine certificate taking effectOn the eve of Ontario's vaccination certificate coming into effect, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases.