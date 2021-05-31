Timmins launches 'vaccine road show' as area tries to contain surging COVID-19 crisis

With 13 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, following 82 new cases over the weekend, the Porcupine Health Unit says it's hitting the road to get residents vaccinated.

In a news release Monday, the health unit said mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be visiting smaller communities throughout the PHU area.

"These mobile clinics will help people who want a COVID-19 vaccine to get one," the release said. "Anyone aged 12 years of age and older are encouraged to attend the drop-in clinics to get vaccinated. The vaccine which will be administered is Pfizer."

The clinics are first-dose only, and are not available for anyone waiting for their second doses. The health unit is working to ensure everyone receives their second dose when they are due. Individuals who are eligible for a second dose before four months will be advised on how to book their appointment

“Offering mobile clinics across the region and in smaller communities are an important step in ensuring all community members across the region can access this opportunity for protection against COVID-19,” Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said in the release.

“These vaccination clinics are a result of unprecedented collaboration between the Districts of Cochrane, Temiskaming, Nipissing and Manitoulin-Sudbury and the Porcupine Health Unit, the support from all of these agencies is very humbling.” said Jean Carrière, director and chief EMS of Cochrane District EMS Services.

“Please get out to one of our vaccination clinics.”

Schedule for the mobile clinics:

- Ramore, 344 McIntyre Avenue: June 1, 10 a.m. to noon,

- Shillington, Community Hall, 4175 Highway 101 West, June 1, 2-4 p.m.

- Val Gagne, Community Hall, 566 Lassard St., June 1, 5-7 p.m.

- Fauquier, Community Hall, 25 Grzela Rd., June 2, 10 a.m.- to 1 p.m.

- Moonbeam, Community Hall, 28 Albert St., June 2, 3-6 p.m.

- Mattice, Arena 272 Third St. South, June 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

- Opasatika, basement of church, 9 St. Antonie St., June 3, 3-6 p.m.

- Kapuskasing, Riverside Park, 1 Kolb Ave., June 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"More vaccine clinics are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks," the release said. "We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed."

Information about vaccines and upcoming clinics can be found on the Porcupine Health Unit’s vaccine page.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found on the Porcupine Health Unit’s website.