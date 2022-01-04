Timmins Learning Centre fundraising to help with its wait-list

A Timmins tutoring program is looking for help subsidizing its services, saying COVID-19 has created a greater need and more expenses.

The Timmins Learning Centre offers individual tutoring in English and French for students struggling with language and math.

Officials there said the pandemic lockdowns that forced online learning have impeded students' educational advancement.

"What we’ve noticed is that they’re actually a year to two years behind, so a lot of our kiddos who are coming in at a Grade 3 (level), we’re doing Grade 1 -2 with them in order to catch them up," said Genevieve Lemieux, the executive director of the Timmins Learning Centre.

She said four times as many students as two years ago are coming weekly and services have also been expanded to support high school students. And the benefits go beyond helping with school work.

"We’re all here to boost their confidence academically, personally and like it’s just an amazing experience to just connect with a child," said Olivia Shannon, a tutor at the Timmins Learning Centre.

"I’m their tutor but I’m also their friend."

Tutors are now paid compared to a few years ago when volunteers were abundant; and due to COVID-19, each student has individual bags of supplies, making finance tight for the centre.

"It’s $10 per hour for an eight-week session, so it’s $80 for two months, but for some families that $80 is a lot," said Lemieux.

And, she said, those fees cover less than half of the centre's expenses.

Officials are seeking financial support through their annual Sponsor a Child's Learning Campaign. They aim to raise more than $50,000, which will allow them to help over 60 children in the Timmins area.