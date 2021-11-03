Timmins mall reopened following bomb threat

Timmins police say "no incendiary devices were located within the building" after receiving a bomb threat involving the 101 Business Centre, known locally as the 101 mall, Wednesday morning.

Police immediately evacuated the mall -- which is located on Pine Street North and Algonquin Boulevard East -- so officers could do a thorough sweep of the building.

The mall was reopened at 12:03 p.m. and the investigation is continuing, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police were at the scene as well.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-264-1201.

With files from Lydia Chubak, CTV News reporter in Timmins