Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods

A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.

Edward James is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old brother, Darrell, to death before reporting him missing March 20.

The two brothers lived together in a trailer park west of Timmins, but have ties to the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford.

When Darrell's vehicle was found in the parking lot of a local retail store and his cellphone at a different location across town, police ramped up the search and called in the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, OPP aviation services, forensic and computer examiners.

His body was found four days later in an isolated area west of Timmins, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"He had died of an apparent stab wound," Timmins police said.

"Edward James was arrested at his residence shortly after police had discovered the body of the deceased. The investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant at his residence seeking to locate and secure evidence of the homicide."

Darrell was killed after returning home from an out-of-town trip March 18, police said.

Edward is accused of moving Darrell's vehicle to a parking lot in the city and reporting him missing two days later.

A family member CTV News spoke to Thursday morning said they are in total shock at the news and cannot understand what happened.

They said their family is in deep turmoil as a result.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped out during this difficult time to find my dad with your support, shares and prayers. As many are going to see on the news and hear from others, dad was found deceased. I ask that you please be mindful of everyone’s feelings if reaching out to friends and family as people are still processing and grieving his loss. We know just as much as what’s been released as there is still an investigation and we don’t want to hinder their process," his daughter posted on his social media profile Thursday afternoon.

"I will miss seeing your face light up when you see the girls and we will miss you lots xo Darrell James love you."

Police are asking for anyone with information about the case to come forward, specifically if anyone had contact or seen Edward between March 18 and 22.

Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy said he is proud of how quickly his officers, with help from Nishnawbe-Aski Police and OPP found a suspect in just four days.

"It’s outstanding. Especially when you have a missing person report and which obviously showed some points we needed to explore and ultimately led to the arrest of someone for murder. So that’s outstanding and it really shows the commitment our officers have for our community," Foy said.

Edward remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

Last fall, another northern Ontario man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his brother on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, near Killarney, Ont., after pleading guilty.

With files from Timmins video journalist Lydia Chubak.