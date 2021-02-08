A 43-year-old Timmins man is facing charges in connection with a Monday morning incident at an Algonquin Boulevard cellphone store.

The Timmins Police Service were called after an intrusion alarm was triggered at the strip mall retail outlet. Police arrived to find a male suspect fleeing the scene on foot with a duffle bag in hand.

He was chased down and arrested by police on Spruce Street South.

"He was found to be in possession of $12,365 worth of cellphones, other stolen products, approximately $350 in cash, and break-in tools," police said in a news release Monday.

"The investigation indicated that the suspect had forcibly gained entry to the store resulting in damage to the front door along with damage to display cases within the building."

He is now charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, possession of break and enter tools, and, failing to comply with a release order.

He in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for later Monday at Provincial Court.