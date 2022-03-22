Timmins man charged after assault with screwdriver
A 65-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges after a fight between neighbours at an apartment building escalated, police say.
Officers were called to the building on Moneta Avenue Monday morning after a 51-year-old man was assaulted by another tenant with a weapon, Timmins Police Service said in a news release.
A screwdriver was used as a weapon in the incident, Marc Depatie, a police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email.
The victim was allegedly intervening on behalf of another tenant who had gotten into a verbal argument with the accused when the fight escalated and he was injured with a tool, police said.
He declined medical treatment for the injury, police said.
"The suspect damaged a door frame during the disturbance," police said.
He was found at the scene and is now facing charges of:
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats
- Mischief
- Having a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking
The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Two arrested in connection to incident involving health official: Halifax policeMembers of the Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to offences that occurred in RCMP territory earlier this week.
-
'We're disappointed': Red Deer officials, business owners sad to be shut out of World JuniorsThe 7000 seat Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer will be empty this August as the pucks drop for the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
-
-
B.C. volunteer heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugeesUpneet Kaur Bassi is a master’s of education student and a soon-to-be bride who’s heading for Poland Friday to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartmentsThe Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
-
School bus burns in southeast CalgaryFire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
-
First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelectionManitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remainMetro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.