Timmins man charged after assault with screwdriver

A 65-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges after a fight between neighbours at an apartment building escalated, police say.

Officers were called to the building on Moneta Avenue Monday morning after a 51-year-old man was assaulted by another tenant with a weapon, Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

A screwdriver was used as a weapon in the incident, Marc Depatie, a police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email.

The victim was allegedly intervening on behalf of another tenant who had gotten into a verbal argument with the accused when the fight escalated and he was injured with a tool, police said.

He declined medical treatment for the injury, police said.

"The suspect damaged a door frame during the disturbance," police said.

He was found at the scene and is now facing charges of:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Mischief

Having a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.