Timmins man charged after choking someone in fight
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a fight with a man twice his age escalated, Timmins police say.
Officers were called to a disturbance at a Kimberly Avenue apartment mid-afternoon Sunday, police said in a news release.
It began with a verbal argument between the two men and resulted in the younger man holding the older man "in a choke hold to the point where the victim nearly lost consciousness."
"The victim received medical attention for the injuries he sustained during the altercation," police said.
The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
