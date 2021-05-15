Timmins man charged following string of armed robberies

Police have charged a Timmins man with several offences following a string of robberies in the area, the most recent of which took place Friday night.

According to the Timmins Police Service (TPS), the first incident took place at a Little Caesars Pizza on the evening of May 12, where the suspect performed a robbery while brandishing a weapon.



The second robbery took place at a convenience store on Mountjoy Street yesterday evening. Police confirmed a weapon was used in this instance.

Police say the suspect was located and found to be in possession of stolen property.



A 31-year-old man from Timmins has been charged with the following:



- 2 counts of Robbery with a Weapon

- 2 counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

- 2 counts of Carry a Concealed Weapon

- 2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime



Police say an investigation has also linked the suspect to an incident involving a stolen television at a Main Street apartment in South Porcupine on May 12. He is faces an additional charge of Theft Under $5,000 in relation.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for May 17 in provincial court where he will answer to the charges.

