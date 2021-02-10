A 21-year-old Timmins man has been charged in connection with a Feb. 3 collision involving a police cruiser.

The crash took place at 1:05 p.m. at the intersection of First Avenue and Birch Street South, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The collision occurred at an intersection that is controlled by a stop sign and resulted in minor injury to the 30-year-old Timmins Police Service officer who was completing patrols of the downtown core at the time of the collision," the release said.

"The root cause of the collision has been determined by means of video that the driver of a Honda Accord proceeded into the intersection after having failed to come to a stop as legally required."

The police cruiser sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene because it was no longer drivable.

The 21-year-old Timmins resident is charged with failing to stop at a stop sign. He has been served with a provincial offence notice outlining the charge laid against him, police said.