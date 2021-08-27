Timmins man charged in stabbing on Third Avenue

A 26-year-old Timmins man is facing two charges after a stabbing on Third Avenue early on Thursday morning.

It started when the accused and a 33-year-old acquaintance had a verbal argument at an apartment on Mountjoy Street South, police said in a news release Friday morning.

The victim left and was confronted by the accused shortly after on Third Avenue, just over one kilometre away. Police said this is where the fight escalated resulting in the victim being stabbed in the torso.

The person that was stabbed was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers found the suspect in another location and placed him under arrest. He is being charged with aggravated assault and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing that is scheduled for Friday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.