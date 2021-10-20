Timmins man charged in unprovoked attack on woman downtown
Timmins police have charged a man after a 54-year-old woman was assaulted with a weapon while walking downtown.
It happened at the intersection of Mountjoy Street South and Third Avenue on Tuesday evening.
"Based on investigation, it was determined that a male suspect, who is known to police, randomly struck a female pedestrian with a weapon in an unprovoked incident. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was located by the Timmins police shortly after the original incident took place," police said in a news release Wednesday morning. "When approached by the police, the suspect engaged in hostile and resistant behavior but was eventually taken into police custody."
Officers found suspected drugs on the 37-year-old man during his arrest.
The victim's arm was injured in the attack, but she declined medical treatment, police said.
Police held the accused in custody overnight and have charged him with assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to comply with a probation order.
The man has a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
