Timmins man charged with firearms offences following Sixth Avenue incident

A 46-year-old Timmins man has been charged in connection with an incident Monday that sparked a warning to the public to avoid Sixth Avenue.

Police were called in the morning to respond, arresting the suspect and seizing a firearm.

The suspect, who doesn’t have a fixed address, has been charged with numerous offences, including having a firearm when prohibited, damaging property, possession of property obtained by crime and careless use of a firearm.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

