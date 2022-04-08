Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
Last Thursday, RCMP in Red Deer were called to a house fire. A man and a woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old woman died in hospital, but police refused to release her cause of death. The man, 37-year-old Raymond Richard, was later released from hospital and subsequently arrested and charged with arson and first-degree murder.
RCMP notified the Timmins Police Service of the situation after discovering there is a warrant for Richard's arrest in Timmins.
Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service, said Richard is wanted for several sexual offence charges after a five-month investigation that ran from June 2021 to November 2021.
Depatie said Richard was supposed to be in court on Dec. 22, 2021, but he never showed up,
"He fled the jurisdiction -- he's a fugitive," Depatie said.
Ontario court officials are working with their counterparts in Alberta to have Richard arraigned on the charges in Timmins.
"We're waiting for further guidance," Depatie said.
