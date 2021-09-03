Timmins man charged with sucker-punching victim, assaulting police during arrest

A 31-year-old man in Timmins is in police custody following an incident Thursday on Mountjoy Street South.

A 58-year-old man was injured when he was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack, the Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

"The responding Timmins police officer was able to identify and locate the male suspect a short distance from the original scene," police said.

"The suspect actively resisted being arrested but was eventually taken into custody."

The suspect is now charged with assault, assaulting police, resisting arrest and two counts of failing to follow probation orders.

He remains in police custody ahead of a bail hearing Friday at Provincial Court in Timmins.

The victim received medical attention for the injuries he sustained during the altercation, police said.