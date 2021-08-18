Timmins man facing assault charges after several altercations in the downtown core

A 27-year-old Timmins man is in custody after several unprovoked assaults took place in the city’s downtown core. Timmins police officials said the victims were punched in the face--they didn't see it coming--and it happened in broad daylight.

They said around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a person, for no apparent reason, attacked two people in front of a Second Avenue location.

They said the wold be attacker fled-the-scene on foot and proceeded to assault a third person near the Pine Street South and Third Avenue Intersection.

Calls to 9-1-1 were made and police later found the suspect in the area.

Officials said a brief altercation took place with an officer as well.

“The motive behind these attacks remains something for further investigation, but nonetheless, we did manage to get the person into custody in a timely fashion." said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

Depatie said under the Criminal Code, people who encounter an assaultive person can protect themselves in self-defence.

“You are entitled to use as much force, physical force as well, as you deem necessary to prevent the occurrence from continuing," said Depatie.



Depatie added, as long as that force used is reasonable and not fatal.

Police said the accused is now before the courts, facing three counts of assault, and one count of 'Assault Police.'