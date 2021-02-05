A 42-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of charges after a residential area had to be evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious homemade explosive device, police said.

The device was found when the Criminal Investigations Division of the Timmins Police Service searched a home on Tony Street on Thursday, a news release said on Friday morning.

Tense moments followed as it triggered a containment situation with the Ontario Provincial Police's bomb squad being sent in to dispose of the device late in the afternoon.

Police said once it was safe, evacuated residents were able to return to their homes and officers continued their search allegedly seizing:

Several types of carelessly stored firearm ammunition

Cocaine and other controlled substances

Loaded homemade prohibited firearm

Prohibited folding knife

As a result, the man has been charged with several weapons and drug possession offences.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Timmins.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.