Timmins man identified in fatal crash on Highway 144

A 33-year-old Timmins man has been identified as the victim in Tuesday's fatal crash near the Watershed on Highway 144, police say.

Passenger Wayne Chapados-Delorme was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 2 in Paudash Township, about 25 kilometres south of Highway 560, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

No word on the condition of the driver of the vehicle or the cause of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is continuing with the help of OPP technical collision investigators.

Less than a month prior, two other people were killed in a crash about 90 kilometres south on the same highway.