Timmins man killed in crash on Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls
A Timmins man has been killed following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said.
The victim has been identified as Michael McCreight, 51. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation in ongoing with the assistance of the North East Region traffic incident management enforcement team, including a technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist.
The highway remains closed. Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
Original story:
Police have set up a detour after closing Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls due to a serious crash involving two vehicles.
It happened Wednesday morning north of the Highway 67 intersection, but few details are known. The South Porcupine detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is at the scene and first mentioned the crash on Twitter shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Police are asking motorists to use Highway 655 via Timmins as an alternate route from Matheson and Cochrane.
More details to follow on this developing story as they become available.
